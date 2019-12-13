Home States Odisha

Maoist dikat clouds mobile link in Swabhiman Anchal

Meanwhile, the dikat has not gone down well with the villagers who said mobile phones are their only means of communication with people outside in the absence of roads.

Published: 13th December 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

The board with Maoist warning in Orapadar village.

The board with Maoist warning in Orapadar village. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Residents of Orapadar village in Malkangiri’s Swabhiman Anchal woke up on Thursday to a Maoist dikat prohibiting them from using mobile phones, their only link with the outside world during emergency in the absence of roads.

In a handwritten message in Odia on a board, the extremists directed people of the neglected village not to make or receive calls on their phones without prior permission from them or face dire consequences.

Suspecting that some villagers are acting as police informers and passing information about them through social media, they also warned people residing in other villages not to call inhabitants of Orapadar village under Andrapalli panchayat of Chitrakonda block.

Orapadar, though, has no proper mobile connectivity and residents either have to climb a hill near the village or walk down to Panasput or bordering villages of Andhra Pradesh, three to four km away, to get network signal.

Meanwhile, the dikat has not gone down well with the villagers who said mobile phones are their only means of communication with people outside in the absence of roads.

Panicked, they said life would become miserable if they cannot make or receive calls during emergency situations.

“With much difficulty we make calls to doctors or our relatives but now, Maoists have asked us to even stop that”, said a villager of Orapadar.

He added that Maoists are uncomfortable with Android sets and not with the regular handsets. In the past, they have assaulted many villagers here for using Android mobile sets, he said.

Security experts said this is a plan by Maoists to make the region free from mobile connectivity by denying villagers the opportunity of using them to either contact police, relatives or health workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swabhiman Anchal Odisha
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp