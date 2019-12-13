Maoist dikat clouds mobile link in Swabhiman Anchal

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Residents of Orapadar village in Malkangiri’s Swabhiman Anchal woke up on Thursday to a Maoist dikat prohibiting them from using mobile phones, their only link with the outside world during emergency in the absence of roads.

In a handwritten message in Odia on a board, the extremists directed people of the neglected village not to make or receive calls on their phones without prior permission from them or face dire consequences.

Suspecting that some villagers are acting as police informers and passing information about them through social media, they also warned people residing in other villages not to call inhabitants of Orapadar village under Andrapalli panchayat of Chitrakonda block.

Orapadar, though, has no proper mobile connectivity and residents either have to climb a hill near the village or walk down to Panasput or bordering villages of Andhra Pradesh, three to four km away, to get network signal.

Meanwhile, the dikat has not gone down well with the villagers who said mobile phones are their only means of communication with people outside in the absence of roads.

Panicked, they said life would become miserable if they cannot make or receive calls during emergency situations.

“With much difficulty we make calls to doctors or our relatives but now, Maoists have asked us to even stop that”, said a villager of Orapadar.

He added that Maoists are uncomfortable with Android sets and not with the regular handsets. In the past, they have assaulted many villagers here for using Android mobile sets, he said.

Security experts said this is a plan by Maoists to make the region free from mobile connectivity by denying villagers the opportunity of using them to either contact police, relatives or health workers.