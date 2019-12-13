Home States Odisha

Odisha plans expansion of two elephant reserves

Sambalpur Elephant Reserve which has an existing area of 426.91 sq km is recommended to be extended to 1812.74 sq km.

For representational purposes

BHUBANESWAR: In a major move, the Wildlife Wing of State Government has sought expansion of two elephant reserves (ER) for increased protection and conservation of the large-bodied animals. A proposal to this effect has been submitted to the State Government.

Similarly, Mahanadi Elephant Reserve area has been proposed to be expanded from 1038.3 sq km to 1,405 sq km. The recommendation was based on suggestions of Asian Nature Conservation Foundation (ANCF).

According to 2017 Census, elephant population in Sambalpur ER was 92 while in the extended area it was 115. In Mahanadi ER, the number of jumbos was 240 whereas in extension region it was 323.

It is suggested that these ERs and the connecting landscapes between Sambalpur and Mahanadi have about 1,500 elephants which is 75 per cent of the State’s jumbo population and would create an ideal prospect for long-term conservation and protection of elephant population of the State.

Meanwhile, three elephants in conflict of the State are planned to be radio-collared. The Wildlife Wing has roped in the services of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore for the purpose.

The elephants are located in Keonjhar, Rairakhol-Angul and Dhenkana-Talcher regions which are some of the intensely conflict areas of the State.

According to Chief Wildlife Warden HS Upadhyay, approval for radio-collaring has already been received from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Since IISc is already hand-holding similar issues with States such as West Bengal under supervision of expert Raman Sukumar, it was requested to support.

According to sources, IISc already has designs available with it and would provide the radio-collar to the State.

In fact, it has been mandated with carrying out the operation of fitting the radio-collars on the elephants while the Wildlife Wing will provide local logistics support.

The Forest Department would also take up the monitoring exercise. The three elephants have become a threat to human life in these areas triggering resentment among locals.

Protecting pachyderms

  • 92 elephants in Sambalpur ER

  • 115 in extended area

  • 240 jumbos in Mahanadi ER

  • 323 in extended region

  • 1,500 pachyderms found in the ERs and connecting landscapes between Sambalpur and Mahanadi together

  • The population is 75 per cent of State’s jumbo count

