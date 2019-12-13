Odisha's Kendrapara students stage teacher transfer stir

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Students of the 156-year-old Kendrapara High School staged dharna in front of the Collector’s office here on Thursday protesting transfer of four teachers.

The agitating children also raised slogans to press their demands which included appointment of more teachers in the school.

They said 12 teachers against the sanctioned posts of 12 are looking after over 418 students from Class VI to X since more than a year.

“Shortage of teaching staff has had an adverse impact on the quality of education being imparted in the school. Our repeated requests to fill up the vacancies have fallen on deaf ears,” said one of the protesting students.

The students, who boycotted classes to take part in the protest, accused the district Education officials of being apathetic to their plight. “We will continue our agitation if the officials don’t fulfil our demands soon,” said another student.

The students also alleged rampant irregularities in mid-day meal scheme of the school and brought the dilapidated condition of the hostel to the notice of the district administration.

“Water leaks through the roof of many rooms during rains. The iron rods in the ceiling have been exposed. We have urged the school authorities to repair the building many times in past. However, the authorities are yet to pay any heed,” said a student.

Contacted, District Education Officer Kalpana Behera said more teachers will be appointed in the school soon.

Protest lock on school

Hundreds of guardians and students locked Angalo High School in Binjharpur here on Thursday protesting transfer of a teacher.

The agitators alleged that while Angalo High School is suffering due to lack adequate teaching staff, Sanskrit teacher Pratap Kumar Mishra has been transferred to another school in the district.

The school has a student strength of 170 and five teachers against the sanctioned posts of eight.

The protestors warned of intensifying the agitation if the transfer order of the teacher is not cancelled soon.

Later in the day, the protest was called off after District Education Officer Krushna Chandra Nayak assured to look into the matter.