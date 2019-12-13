RK Chauhan takes charge as Odisha's Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan VC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent educationist and member of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Board of Management Prof RK Chauhan assumed charge as Vice-Chancellor of the university on Wednesday.

Professor Chauhan, who took charge from Prof Amit Banerjee on his superannuation, is the former Secretary of University Grants Commission (UGC) and has previously worked as Vice-Chancellor with three other universities.

A management expert, Prof Chauhan recently completed an Indian Council for Social Science Research (ICSSR) project on ‘Faculty Retention and Faculty Appraisal’.

He has also worked on subjects like educational management, financing of higher education and strategic management and is also member of many national and international delegations, including one headed by the Chief Justice of India, which visited several universities in the United States.