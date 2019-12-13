Sans support, Odisha's Ganjam cotton farmers continue to suffer

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Faced with lack of marketing facilities and support by Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), cotton farmers of Ganjam district have given their land on lease to their Andhra Pradesh counterparts to overcome losses.

Farmers from the neighbouring State arrive at the villages prior to monsoon for cultivation of cotton. They take the produce back to their State where it is sold for Rs 5,550 per quintal.

Even as the per hectare of cotton yield can be as high as eight quintal, few local farmers are growing the crop owing to absence of support.

The hilly regions of the block are conducive for cultivation of the crop, also known as ‘white gold’.

Around 25 per cent of cotton grown in Odisha comes from Ganjam and around 1,200 farmers are engaged in its cultivation in the district.

However, lack of procurement facilities on the lines of paddy has emerged as a challenge for them.

There is only one mandi at Digapahandi to procure cotton from farmers across the district.In such scenario, the cotton farmers are forced to spend more on transporting their produce.

A ginning mill where cotton fibre is separated from seed bolls and dust at Aska was closed five years back.

Sanjay Kumar Jena of Sunantara village in Seragada block said farmers send their produce to the ginning mill at Kesinga and this adds up to their input cost.