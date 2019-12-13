Textile research centre sought in Odisha's Bargarh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP MP Suresh Pujari on Thursday made a strong pitch for the establishment of a Sambalpuri Textile Research Centre in Bargarh for promotion of the famous handloom from the State.

Raising the issue during zero hour in Lok Sabha, Pujari said Bargarh is known as the rice bowl of the State for highest production of paddy. But the western Odisha district is more famous for Sambalpuri saree and other handloom products.

The Ministry of Textiles has opened an Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) in Bargarh which is offering three-year diploma course in handloom and textile technology with an approved intake of 45 students per year.

Justifying his demand for a textile research centre, Pujari said Bargarh handloom cluster has provided direct and indirect employment to around 20,000 weavers families.

A research centre on Sambalpuri textile in the line of Central Sericulture Research and Training Institute, Mysore and Central Tasar Research and Training Institute, Ranchi will promote use of state-of-the-art technology for enhancing the quality and productivity and develop skill and entrepreneurship for strengthening the Sambalpuri handloom sector, Pujari said.

He said the district is endowed with talents and as many as 75 national awardees belong to Bargarh district.