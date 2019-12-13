Home States Odisha

Two brokers held from SCBMCH

The arrested are Sunil Kumar Nayak of Mangalabag Behera Colony and Md Mustakim of Phulwarkasba under Sahadevkhunta police limits in Balasore.

Published: 13th December 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 07:40 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cracking down on the brokers loitering inside SCB Medical College and Hospital, police on Thursday nabbed two brokers for diverting patients from SCBMCH to multi-speciality private hospitals.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said the two were indulged in persuading patients at casualty to go to the private hospital for availing better treatment while police nabbed them.

Besides speaking about availability of sophisticated clinical infrastructure, advance treatment facilities, the accused used to lure innocent patients by telling them that private hospitals also hired reputed doctors of SCBMCH, Cuttack and they they can treatment facilities in comparison to SCBMCH at cheap price.
After admission, the private hospitals which subsequently cheat patients by charging heavy price also pay a handful of commission for motivating and diverting patients, Singh informed.

