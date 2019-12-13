Home States Odisha

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plans Digha makeover, Odisha side still neglected

Published: 13th December 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at a business conclave. (Photo| PTI)

By Sukant Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BALASORE: Even as Odisha Government continues to neglect the Udaypur-Talasari beach in Bhograi block of the district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday flagged off a business conclave at the bordering sea town of Digha as part of her plans to transform the area into a tourism hotspot.

The conclave, held at Saikat Nagar in Digha, witnessed participation of more than 850 industrialists, representatives of industries and delegates from over 20 countries.

Sources said some industrialists have evinced interest to set up star hotels and develop Digha. Besides, a group announced to set up an eco-tourism project having 50 cottages with an investment of approximately Rs 50 crore.

While the WB Government has taken the initiative to transform Digha, Udaypur-Talasari beach, situated at a distance of only 2 km, languishes in neglect. With Odisha Government lacking the intent to tap its tourism potential, the beach has turned into a dumping yard.

In 2015, the State Government had constituted a development authority to put in place basic amenities to attract more tourists to Talasari beach. However, nothing significant has been done in this regard.

While Balasore Collector is the president of the development authority, the district tourism officer is the secretary. Sources said the authority, which covers more than 36 villages near Talasari, is yet to prepare a master plan for development of the area.

In January last year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for a resting hall at Chandaneswar to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.20 crore.

However, the structure is yet to be completed. Similarly, on June 2 this year, Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi had visited the beach and assured that the area would be developed.

“It seems Odisha Government is not interested in the development of the area which has vast tourism potential,” rued former MLA Kartikeswar Patra.

While WB Government is leaving no stone unturned to promote Digha beach and boost the economy of the region, Odisha is yet to wake up from its slumber, he added.

Sources said tourists visiting Talasari-Udaypur beach are concerned about their safety due to poor security arrangements. Earlier this year, a college girl was stripped and molested by a group of youths on the beach.

