Collector puts a curb on illegal deduction of paddy in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Millers in Kalahandi district can no longer deduct one kg paddy towards weight of gunny bag during procurement.

This was announced by Collector Harshad Parag Gavali on Friday, after a report on the illegal deduction of grains was published in The New Indian Express.

He said deduction of grains towards weight of a gunny bag should not exceed 650 gram as per the State Government’s procurement policy.

During procurement season, for every bag of paddy sold one kg of paddy was deducted towards weight of each gunny bag by agents of millers in the mandis.

While this was the practice in all the 178 mandis, no steps were taken by the administration to stop the illegal deduction of grains.

A gunny bag that has the capacity to stock a minimum of 45 kg grains weighs 650 gram and at least two bags are required to pack a quintal of paddy.

Taking cognizance of the practice, the Collector issued directives to all mandis or paddy procurement centres not to deduct one kg of paddy.

Any deviation will be viewed seriously, he added. The Assistant Register of Co-operative Societies, Bhawanipatna and Dharamgarh, have been directed to instruct paddy purchasing officers accordingly and monitor the procurement at all the mandis.

The Collector said in the last kharif procurement season, he had instructed all millers not to deduct paddy grains beyond 650 gram but the millers insisted on deduction of one kg paddy which was not agreed to by the administration.

Harvested paddy set afire

Paddy stocked in threshing yard by a farmer Saroj Thapa in Kolpali village under Maneswar block was set afire by an unidentified miscreant on Friday evening.

Thapa had harvested the paddy from his two-acre land and stocked the grains for threshing. Although firefighters rushed to the spot, the grains were reduced to ashes by the time they reached.