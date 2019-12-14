Elderly couple found murdered in Cuttack home

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, blood-soaked bodies of an elderly couple were found in their house at Beleswar New Colony under Madhupatna police limits on Thursday night. The deceased are Srinath Samal (72), a retired employee of FCI, and his wife Bidyulata Samal (65).

According to sources, the couple’s daughter had telephoned them around 9 pm as a daily routine to inquire about their wellbeing but her calls went unanswered.

Worried, she sought the help of neighbours and asked them to check on her parents.

The neighbours found the gate and door to the house open while bodies were lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit.

“My brother had a pacemaker and his daughter used to call him every night. But, on Thursday night they did not answer her phone call. The worried daughter alerted neighbours who found the bodies and informed us about the incident,” Srinath’s brother told media persons.

On being informed, Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh along with other police officials reached the spot and recovered the bodies at about 12.30 am Thursday.

Police also seized a blood-stained kitchen knife and a chopper from the spot. The house was sealed for probe.

On Friday, a four-member forensic team conducted investigation, collected samples and evidence from the scene of crime.

“Prima facie evidence suggests that people who were known to the couple are involved in the act. The number of people involved or whether this was a robbery attempt will be revealed after a detailed investigation,” said Singh adding efforts are on to nab the culprit(s) as soon as possible.