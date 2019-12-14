Indian Chamber of Commerce to launch women chapter in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) on Friday announced formation of ICC Women’s Entrepreneurship Committee (IWEC), its first women chapter in the country, in Odisha to address the growing need of women entrepreneurs and business leaders in the State and give them global exposure.

The newly formed IWEC will be formally launched during the proposed Women’s Leadership Summit of the national chamber of commerce in the Capital on January 11.

The IWEC currently has 40 women entrepreneurs and corporate leaders as its members.

The committee is led by MD Indulge Sukitri Patnaik as its convenor and MD Aryabhatta B School Chidatmika Khatua as co-convenor.

The core committee of IWEC has 10 members, including executive director of Kanak News and Radio Choklate 104 FM Tanaya Patnaik and chairperson of KIIT International School Monalisa Bal.

IWEC will reach out to emerging women entrepreneurs in rural Odisha in future and mentor them to be successful in their venture.

“We expect more number of women entrepreneurs and corporate leaders across Odisha to join IWEC that aims to create a vibrant business environment for women in the State,” said Sukirti.

ICC Odisha Chapter co-chairman JB Pany said all the members of the IWEC will be felicitated during the leadership summit.

The women’s leadership summit will be attended by eminent business leaders, Government officials, aspiring women entrepreneurs and members of ICC and ICC Odisha chapter among others.

Managing Director of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies Samantha Kochhar will join the event as chief guest. Actress Mudgha Godse will also attend the event.