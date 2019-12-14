Met predicts rain in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Light rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Odisha in the next two days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said light rain or thundershower will occur at isolated places in Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul and Gajapati districts on Saturday and Sunday. Mayurbhanj too is likely to receive some rain on Sunday.

Met office said shallow to moderate fog will occur at one or two places over north Odisha, Puri, Khurda, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput and Sonepur districts during the next three to four days.

The temperature is expected to dip by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree after December 16.

“The fog conditions will prevail due to the moisture availability from the Bay of Bengal. The temperature is expected to dip across Odisha after three days,” Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said.