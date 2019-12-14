Home States Odisha

New Vigilance division for Rourkela soon

At present, monitoring and supervision of cases is not done properly with Sambalpur division headquarter being 180 km away from Rourkela.

Published: 14th December 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Three years after setting up the Vigilance court in Sundargarh district headquarter town, the State Government is all set to create a new Vigilance division at Rourkela to strengthen enforcement and anti-corruption drive in the district. 

Currently, the district has two Vigilance units under the jurisdiction of Sambalpur division. These two units at Rourkela and Sundargarh are led by two DSPs. As per the recent Government announcement the proposed division’s jurisdiction would spread over Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Deogarh districts. 

After creation of the new division, the existing Vigilance units at Rourkela and Sundargarh would continue to function, while the division headquarters at Rourkela will see posting of an SP, one additional SP, two DSPs and three inspectors besides other staff.

At present, monitoring and supervision of cases is not done properly with Sambalpur division headquarter being 180 km away from Rourkela. Moreover, a complainant who is not satisfied with the DSP concerned, has to travel to Sambalpur to meet the SP. They said officers at Rourkela would also be relieved from frequently visiting Sambalpur either for registration of cases, disbursement of salaries or attending official meetings. 

The Rourkela Vigilance unit has one DSP, two inspectors, three constables and three office staff and it handles about 25 cases annually. The Sundargarh unit is now without a regular DSP and one post of inspector is vacant and it handles 15 cases in a year. Although there is no official communication yet, sources said the Vigilance Directorate has sought 35 decimal of land in Rourkela for the new division which may come up next month.

