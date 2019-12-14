Odisha man scares girl with toy gun, detained

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Friday detained a 25-year-old man for intimidating a girl near the main gate of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) with a toy gun over one-sided love affair.

Sources said the youth waylaid the girl while she was coming from the campus of the university.

He tried to intimidate the girl by brandishing the toy pistol.

However, other students of the university, who were present at the spot, overpowered him.

They gave the youth a thrashing and handed him over to the police.

Town police seized the toy pistol from the youth who is being interrogated. Police are yet to register a case.