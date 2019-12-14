Puri's Swargadwar beautification work begins

By Express News Service

PURI: Beautification of Swargadwar commenced on Friday after demolition of unauthorised structures in the crematorium was completed. The work has been entrusted to Phoenix Foundation and will include modern amenities like a waiting hall, toilets, drinking water facility and parking space.

Collector Balwant Singh said the development work will be completed in four months’ time. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the project and additional funds will be allocated for provision of ‘mahaprasad.’

Meanwhile, ongoing demolition of San Chhata mutt entered the third day. About 60 per cent of the mutt was razed. “It will take another three days to complete the work,” said an official-in-charge. Two platoons of police were deployed while all the roads to Dolabedi and Dolamandop Sahi were sealed. The religious relics were also shifted from Mangu mutt demolition site.