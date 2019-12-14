Home States Odisha

Second chance for rural housing beneficiaries in Odisha

It is also applicable for defaulting beneficiaries, who have received money under any of the housing schemes of the Government and left the construction halfway.

Published: 14th December 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

The state government has urged beneficiaries of rural housing schemes, who had got houses sanctioned before 2016-17 but could not complete construction due to low unit cost then, to refund money and become eligible for sanction of house in future.

The state government has urged beneficiaries of rural housing schemes, who had got houses sanctioned before 2016-17 but could not complete construction due to low unit cost then, to refund money and become eligible for sanction of house in future.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Defaulting beneficiaries of housing schemes have a second chance to build their dream house.

They have to refund the money to become eligible for pucca house once again.

The state government has urged beneficiaries of rural housing schemes, who had got houses sanctioned before 2016-17 but could not complete construction due to low unit cost then, to refund money and become eligible for sanction of house in future.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department has directed all Project Directors of District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs) and BDOs to sensitise the beneficiaries and encourage them to pay back the amount they received for constructing their houses.

In a letter, Director (Special Projects) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said “Many rural housing beneficiaries will be eligible to get house in future if they pay back the amount received from the Government. Once they pay the amount, their names will find place in the waiting list of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G). They will avail housing assistance as per his/her priority number.”

It is also applicable for defaulting beneficiaries, who have received money under any of the housing schemes of the Government and left the construction halfway.

Patil, however, made it clear that the beneficiaries who were sanctioned houses prior to 2016-17 are at liberty to refund the paid amount at their respective block offices.

Once the BDOs get money, they will deposit it with block contingency account under PMAY-G and refund the same to State nodal account.

Organising massive public awareness and involving women Self Help Groups (SHGs) actively in sensitising beneficiaries through door-to-door campaign and village level meeting was stressed. Names of the defaulting beneficiaries can be found in the housing scheme portal.

Meanwhile, the Government has initiated process to weed out ineligible families who were wait-listed for house under PMAY after a survey.

Collectors and Project Directors of DRDAs have been asked to prepare an error-free wait-list from the survey report.

Once finalised, the error-free wait-list will be used for providing houses as per priority under all housing schemes implemented by the State and Centre in future.

Who is eligible

  • Beneficiaries who had got houses before 2016-17 but could not complete construction

  • Also applicable for defaulting beneficiaries who have left construction halfway

  • Names of defaulting beneficiaries can be found in the housing scheme portal

  • DRDAs and BDOs asked to encourage beneficiaries to pay back the amount they received for constructing their houses

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha rural housing schemes
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp