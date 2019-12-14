Second chance for rural housing beneficiaries in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Defaulting beneficiaries of housing schemes have a second chance to build their dream house.

They have to refund the money to become eligible for pucca house once again.

The state government has urged beneficiaries of rural housing schemes, who had got houses sanctioned before 2016-17 but could not complete construction due to low unit cost then, to refund money and become eligible for sanction of house in future.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department has directed all Project Directors of District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs) and BDOs to sensitise the beneficiaries and encourage them to pay back the amount they received for constructing their houses.

In a letter, Director (Special Projects) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said “Many rural housing beneficiaries will be eligible to get house in future if they pay back the amount received from the Government. Once they pay the amount, their names will find place in the waiting list of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G). They will avail housing assistance as per his/her priority number.”

It is also applicable for defaulting beneficiaries, who have received money under any of the housing schemes of the Government and left the construction halfway.

Patil, however, made it clear that the beneficiaries who were sanctioned houses prior to 2016-17 are at liberty to refund the paid amount at their respective block offices.

Once the BDOs get money, they will deposit it with block contingency account under PMAY-G and refund the same to State nodal account.

Organising massive public awareness and involving women Self Help Groups (SHGs) actively in sensitising beneficiaries through door-to-door campaign and village level meeting was stressed. Names of the defaulting beneficiaries can be found in the housing scheme portal.

Meanwhile, the Government has initiated process to weed out ineligible families who were wait-listed for house under PMAY after a survey.

Collectors and Project Directors of DRDAs have been asked to prepare an error-free wait-list from the survey report.

Once finalised, the error-free wait-list will be used for providing houses as per priority under all housing schemes implemented by the State and Centre in future.

Who is eligible