Carcasses of three Irrawaddy dolphins spotted on Odisha's Pentha beach

Carcasses  of three Irrawaddy dolphins, including a calf, were spotted on Pentha beach within Gahirmatha marine sanctuary on Saturday.

Published: 15th December 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Dead turtle, Dead dolphin

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Carcasses  of three Irrawaddy dolphins, including a calf, were spotted on Pentha beach within Gahirmatha marine sanctuary on Saturday.Forest Range Officer of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary Debashis Bhoi said the dolphins were probably hit by ship or fishing vessel and their carcasses were washed ashore. “All the three dead mammals are Irrawady dolphins, also found in Chilika lake,” he said. Dolphins, included in Schedule I of Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 are an endangered species under the International Union for  the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Bhoi said dolphins often get caught in fishing nets in the sea despite being aware of the danger. Humpback, Irrawaddy and Bottle Nose dolphins are found in Mahanadi river mouth, Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, Jatadhari river mouth and other areas near Paradip.This year in January, forest officials had counted 126 dolphins in the water bodies of  Gahirmatha marine sanctuary. 

Dead dolphin Odisha
