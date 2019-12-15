INCOIS team, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority in tsunami-prone village

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A team of officials from Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) along with a delegation from UNESCO visited Noliashai village in Gadaharishpur panchayat on Saturday to review preparedness to deal with natural disasters like tsunami.

As many as 28 villages of the district have been identified as tsunami-prone areas. In order to check the preparedness of stakeholders to deal with the calamity, Director of INCOIS Sateesh C Shenoi, along with experts from Australia and Indonesia, visited the village and interacted with locals and officials of the district administration.

The villagers told the team that there was a time when dense mangrove forests stood like a wall to save the coastal areas from natural threats like tsunami. They suggested the officials to open more cyclone shelters in the coastal villages of the district.