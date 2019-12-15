Marine Drive Eco Retreat kicks off at Odisha's Ramchandi

Home States Odisha

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik releasing balloons during the launch of Marine Drive Eco Retreat on Ramchandi beach on Saturday

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik releasing balloons during the launch of Marine Drive Eco Retreat on Ramchandi beach on Saturday. (Photo | Ranjan Ganguly/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The first Marine Drive Eco Retreat kicked off to a colourful start along the pristine Ramchandi beach near Konark on Saturday.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the festival by releasing balloons. He called upon domestic and international tourists to visit Eco Retreat on the scenic and serene beach and explore Odisha.Naveen later went around the venue in a golf cart and took stock of the facilities made available by the Tourism department. Considered Eastern India’s first Glamping Festival (Glamorous Camapign), the Eco Retreat envisages to transform the face of Odisha Tourism.

“Delighted to launch the #MarineDrive #EcoRetreat, a unique festival encompassing #Odisha’s scenic coastline, art & culture and eminent artists of the day as a highlight. An extraordinary, breathtaking experience awaits every traveller for next 48 days in Konark,” Naveen tweeted soon after declaring the festival open.Minister for Tourism and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi said the 49-day festival will be a milestone in the history of State’s tourism.

“The event offers a blend of culture, heritage and nature besides water sports and music. We have got good response in terms of booking of tents and expect more bookings in the coming days,” he said.Altogether, 50 luxury cottages with thematic ambience have been set up on the beach where hospitality of a five star hotel blended with delectable cuisine are being provided. 

Tourists visiting the event can also avail beach spa, thrilling water sports, nature trails and cultural evenings. Among others, Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev and 5T Secretary VK Pandian were present.

