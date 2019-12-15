Murder accused clicks selfie in Cuttack's Choudwar Circle Jail, makes it viral

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Selfie of a murder accused clicked inside Choudwar Circle Jail has gone viral on social media exposing loopholes in the security of the jail.Biswajit Mohanty alias Happy, who was arrested by Malgodown police in connection with the murder of one Tapan Nayak at Jobra in June, uploaded his pictures from the jail.

Mohanty clicked two pictures of him with four other jail inmates both inside and outside of ward No.5 of the prison. Earlier, two videos of Choudwar jail inmates had gone viral last year in December. The videos had revealed inmates having easy access to smartphones and sedative drugs. Besides, the videos had depicted special facilities being provided to inmates inside the jail premises.

Choudwar Jail Superintendent Raj Kishore Sahu, however, said he had already initiated a probe into the incident. Stringent action will be taken against those who are involved in the incident, he added.