Odisha Government renames Sachivalaya Marg

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has changed the nomenclature of State Secretariat or ‘Sachivalaya’ to Lok Seva Bhawan and renamed the road connecting AG Square with Acharya Vihar passing in front of it as Lok Seva Marg.

A notification from the General Administration department on the new names of Sachivalaya and Sachivalaya Marg also said that the earlier nomenclature wherever appears will be changed accordingly. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal has given his approval to the change in the nomenclature. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced about renaming of the State Secretariat in the Assembly on July 29.