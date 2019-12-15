Home States Odisha

Post CAB: BJD-BJP checkmate in Odisha

The BJD’s gift of a seat to the BJP in June, 2019 when the latter did not have adequate numbers has fuelled talks in political circles here.

BJD and BJP workers clash in front of the municipality office.

BJD and BJP workers. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The bonhomie between the ruling BJD and BJP following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 has fuelled speculation about its repercussion at the State-level as leaders of the both the parties are unsure about the shape it will take in future.While the BJD’s demand for a Central legislation for establishment of Legislative Council in Odisha is likely to be met by the Centre as the leaders of the regional outfit are optimistic that a Bill in this regard will be brought during the budget session next year, political observers are waiting for April when four Rajya Sabha seats will be up for grabs.

If Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik shares the seats with BJP remains a question. The BJD’s gift of a seat to the BJP in June, 2019 when the latter did not have adequate numbers has fuelled talks in political circles here. Sources said the BJP may bargain for a couple of seats in the Rajya Sabha for passage of the bill for establishment of legislative council in Odisha.

There are a large number of aspirants in BJD for rehabilitation in the upper house. The Chief Minister had also promised several BJD leaders of a berth in the Rajya Sabha while denying them ticket in the 2019 elections. Besides, some prominent leaders were also defeated in the polls this year. Rehabilitation of all these leaders and keeping the BJP in good honour at the same time may turn out to be problematic for the Chief Minister.

Three Rajya Sabha members Ranjib Biswal of Congress, Sarojini Hembrum and Narendra Kumar Swain of BJD will retire on April 2, 2020. Besides, the vacancy created by the election of Anubhav Mohanty from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat will also have to be filled up.The Congress does not have the numbers in the Assembly for a Rajya Sabha seat. The BJP’s 23 seats in the Assembly are also not adequate to win a seat for the Upper House. 

The BJD with 113 members and support from the CPM and an independent has the numbers to win all the four seats.Sources, however, maintained that several senior BJD leaders are likely to be accommodated as office-bearers of the party as the organisational polls of the party are nearing completion. The Planning Board is also yet to be formed.

Two BJD MPs in JPC on Data Protection Bill 
Bhubaneswar: Two BJD MPs from Odisha, Bhartruhari Mahtab and Amar Patnaik, have been included as members of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019. While Bhartruhari is the BJD MP from Cuttack Lok Sabha Constituency, Amar, a former bureaucrat, is a member of the Rajya Sabha from the regional party. Lok Sabha member Meenakshi Lekhi is the chairperson of the committee with 30 members.

