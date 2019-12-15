Prajamandal Bhawan neglected 

By Express News Service

TALCHER : Prajamandal Bhawan at Hatatota, set up in memory of those who fought against feudalism and the British empire during the Prajamandal movement of the 1920s, is lying in a dilapidated condition. The building, constructed in 1997 at a cost of `64 lakh by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) under its peripheral development plan, has been wallowing in neglect.

The floor, doors and windows of the building are in a bad shape. Locals alleged that Talcher Municipality, has been neglecting it. Talcher Municipality Executive Officer Atasi Parida said a plan of `2.5 crore to renovate the building under District Mineral Fund has been submitted to Angul district administration for approval.