Three Odisha men arrested on rape charges

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Police have arrested three persons for alleged involvement in gang-rape of a woman in Kalahandi district on December 12. The accused Jasketan Nag, Laxmikanta Nag and Kishor Chandra Mahalik, all from Talmala village under Junagarh police limits were produced in the SDJM court which remanded them in judicial custody.Jasketan was colleague of the victim’s husband and both worked in Goa. The woman was staying with her in-laws in Dadpur village, 10 km away from Bhawanipatna.

Recently, when Jasketan came to Kalahandi, the woman’s husband gave some articles to him to hand them over to her. The accused reached her house on the evening of December 11 and handed them over.

In a show of hospitality, the husband’s parents asked him to stay over in their house and he agreed. On December 12 when he was starting for his house, the woman requested him to give her lift till an ATM as she had to handover cash to a relative in Junagarh.

The accused en-route to Junagarh stopped his two-wheeler at Gobra chhack on NH-26 and called two of his friends, Laxmikanta and Kishor. They arrived in a scooty and the three accused took the woman to a nullah nearby where they allegedly raped her. They also threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident and left the spot.

The woman, however, managed to reach Bhawanipatna where she filed a police complaint. During investigation, police nabbed the three and seized the motorcycle and scooty from them. Police found the ATM card of the woman from the motorcycle dicky of Jasketan.