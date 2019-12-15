Women volunteers to check eve-teasing in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to check crime against women in the city, the Commissionerate Police has urged educational institutions, including Utkal University, and IT firms here to refer names of their students and women employees interested to volunteer as special police officers (SPOs). “We want to involve female students and working employees to identify vulnerable points related to eve-teasing and such other things. For that, we have written to the colleges and IT companies to nominate volunteers.

Once we receive their names, they will be appointed as special police officers,” Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said during ‘Ask Your CP’ programme, which was streamed live on Twitter and Facebook on Saturday.The programme is expected to be made operational in Bhubaneswar from January 1 while it will start from January 15 in Cuttack.

The Commissionerate Police has received the names of the volunteers from one educational institute. Police expect that around 150 female volunteers will come forward to join the outreach programme.

“We also want to send a message to the anti-socials that we are in touch with the women and if they involve in any unlawful activities, then we will come to know about it through these volunteers,” Sarangi said.

Though the SPOs will not be given any salary, the police will immediately look into the issues raised by them.Replying to a question on what should a citizen do when he/she does not receive any response after dialling 100, Sarangi said if the non-response is reported from Capital, action will be taken in this regard. Efforts are being taken to make the dial-100 facility operational in next three to four months in Cuttack, he informed.

Sarangi also requested the State Government to allow the on-duty police officers to board public transport without any fee as this will also instil a sense of security among the fellow travellers.During the session, the Commissioner of Police answered about 300 questions posted by the citizens related to women security and traffic issues, among others.

