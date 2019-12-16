Home States Odisha

10 held for poaching in Odisha's Chilika Lake

What raises concern is that the wildlife division has already recovered 70 bird carcasses and arrested 10 persons in this connection so far.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Authorities have stepped up anti-poaching measures at Chilika with the arrival of migratory birds. DFO, Chilika Wildlife Division, Alok Ranjan Hota said around six lakh birds of different species have already congregated at the lake this winter and their number is gradually increasing.

However, what raises concern is that the wildlife division has already recovered 70 bird carcasses and arrested 10 persons in this connection so far. Hota informed that around 50 per cent of the birds poached were Northern Pintails that usually migrate from northern areas of Asia, Europe and North America.  

Apart from recovering the poached birds, the Chilika Wildlife division has also managed to seize a gun and 500 live bullets. "We have set up 19 anti-poaching camps in different locations including Mangalajodi and Bhushandpur and formed bird protection committees," Hota said adding that the committees have been formed involving forest staff heading the camps and 60 individuals engaged on contractual basis for six months till March 2020.

Besides, country boats and powerboats are in place for regular patrol. Police assistance has also been sought, said wildlife officials.

