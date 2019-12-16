Home States Odisha

11 Aahar centres await own buildings

Published: 16th December 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

BERHAMPUR: EVEN as Ganjam has at least 23 Aahar centres serving rice and ‘dalma’ to people at a paltry `5 per meal, 11 such centres in the notified area councils (NACs) do not have permanent buildings yet.  These centres operate from small rented structures which leads to crowding during peak hours.  
Of the 23 Aahar centres, six are located under Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) limits and one each in Purushottampur, Kabisuryanagar, Ganjam, Khallikote, Sorada, Rambha, Chikiti, Kodala, Polsara, Buguda and Belaguntha NACs.

Launched on April 1, 2015, although `20 lakh each was sanctioned for construction of permanent buildings for the centres, the work is far from over.District Rural Development Agency Project Director Sudam Charan Mandal said construction of many  permanent Aahar centres is underway. “Construction is in the final stage at Purushottampur, Buguda and Belaguntha while land has been finalised for the Aahar centres at Ganjam and Kodala. But work in these two NACs is yet to start due to some legal issues”, he informed.

The 23 Aahar centres provide rice and ‘dalma’ to 10,600 people daily between 11 am and 3 pm and two of these centres at the MKCG MCH and Bhanjanagar also provide dinner.
The six centres under BeMC cover only 4,500 people on a daily basis. An NGO, Manna Trust, prepares meal at Berhampur and Bhanjanagar and provides it to all the 23 centres.
While food prepared at Bhanjanagar is sent to Buguda, Belaguntha, Sorada and Bhanjanagar centres, Aahar is provided to other centres from the Manna Trust kitchen in Berhampur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp