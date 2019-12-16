2 women crushed to death

BHUBANESWAR: Two women died after being run over by a vehicle near Ratapata Chhak under Badamba police limits on Sunday.The deceased were identified as Rangabati Sahu (55) and Tara Nayak(50) of Ratapata village. They were returning home after taking bath in Hadua Canal when the vehicle crushed them to death.

Following the incident, tension ran high at the place with irate locals staging a blockade on Cuttack-Narasinghpur road demanding compensation for the families of the deceased and identification of the vehicle. The blockade was withdrawn after police and district administration officials rushed to the spot and pacified the irate locals by providing `10,000 from Red Cross Fund for the families of each deceased.