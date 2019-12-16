Home States Odisha

Doctor, medicine shop owner in clinic at Odisha's Khurda

Published: 16th December 2019 12:07 PM

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A pediatrician and a medicine shop owner were shot by an unidentified man on Khurda-Nayagarh road on Sunday evening sparking shockwave in Khurda.

The pediatrician, Manas Ranjan Das is a retired Government doctor and runs a private clinic at his residence while Krushna Chandra Sahoo of Baniatangi has a medicine shop in the same building.

Police sources said Dr Manas attends at least 60 patients at his clinic under the Khurda Town police limits between 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm everyday. As there was rush of patients on the day, he was present in the clinic even after 6 pm. After the receptionist left, Krushna was guiding the patients to the doctor’s chamber.

As per the CCTV footage accessed by Khurda Police, a man with his face covered with a monkey cap came to the clinic at about 6.20 pm, removed his shoes and went to the clinic where two persons, a child and Krushna were present. The anti-social went inside the chamber of Dr Manas and fired at him. While returning, he shot at Krushna as he confronted him.

Police sources said the anti-social then left the spot with the gun in his hands. After the incident, Manas and Krushna were rushed to a hospital. "We have received a complaint regarding the incident from Krushna’s father Dhoba Sahoo. I also visited the spot and investigation is on to establish the identity of the anti-social," said Khurda SP Ajay Pratap Swain. However, the cause of the shooting is yet to be ascertained.

