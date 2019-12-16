Home States Odisha

Elephant herd destroys crop in Odisha's Berhampur

Locals alleged that though Forest officials had alerted them, they are yet to initiate any measures to prevent the elephants from entering crop fields.

Elephants

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A herd of elephant, which entered Changudidei Hill on Thursday, has destroyed paddy crop in several acres of land in Digapahandi block. The herd comprises seven elephants including two calves. Locals alleged that though Forest officials had alerted them, they are yet to initiate any measures to prevent the elephants from entering crop fields.

While the fear of elephants has forced residents to remain indoors after sundown, farmers are spending sleepless nights to guard their crop. The farmers urged the Forest department to assess the crop loss due to the elephants and adequate compensation.

Meanwhile, discontentment is brewing among farmers of Seragada block over delay in payment of compensation for crop loss by elephants.In January, an elephant herd had destroyed crops in several acres of land in the block. Though Forest officials under Bhanjanagar division had assessed the crop damage, compensation is yet to be paid to the affected farmers.

