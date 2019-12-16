Home States Odisha

FASTag implementation deadline shifted by a month in Odisha

While four lanes accepted toll through FASTags at Pipli, the remaining lanes turned ‘hybrid’ and the commuters were able to pay toll in cash as well.

Published: 16th December 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 11:35 AM

RFID Tag, Electronic Toll Collection, FASTag technology

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chaos and confusion marred the implementation of National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) system at different toll plazas across the State on Sunday as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways extended the deadline to enforce mandatory FASTags for another month.

Long queues of vehicles were witnessed at almost 11 toll plazas due to delay in release of vehicles through the FASTag lanes as many of those were found without tags. Vehicles had to wait for 10 to 30 minutes at the toll gates.

Though at least two lanes each (left and right sides of highways) were left for manual toll collection, a number of vehicles entered the FASTag lanes without the tags, causing unnecessary delay. "Later, deployed personnel guided the vehicles towards separate lanes," said in-charge of Manguli toll plaza Pravat Kumar Lenka.

While four lanes accepted toll through FASTags at Pipli, the remaining lanes turned ‘hybrid’ and the commuters were able to pay toll in cash as well. However, the vehicles paid the exact toll instead of double the amount as earlier warned by the NHAI after the Ministry extended the deadline. Commuters also alleged that they had to wait for over 30 minutes at the gate even after being equipped with FASTags.

"There are 11 toll gates under NHAI in Odisha, of which six toll plazas are accepting FASTags at six lanes each and cash in two lanes each. The toll plazas are at Baraguda, Srirampur, Gudipada, Gurapalli, Hasanpur and Kantaghar," said  Ram Prasad Panda, Chief General Manager (Technical) of NHAI Regional Office.

The Transport Ministry had issued a circular permitting the NHAI to extend the FASTag deadline with a partial rollout. It said at least 75 per cent of lanes in toll plazas will have to accept toll fee through FASTags while the remaining 25 per cent could be turned hybrid.

