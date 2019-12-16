'Happy Fridge' installed in Odisha's Parlakhemundi

By Express News Service

PARALAKHEMUNDI: In a bid to prevent food wastage and ensure nobody goes to sleep in empty stomach, Gajapati police, in collaboration with Feeding India, an NGO, has installed ‘Happy Fridge’ in front of the district headquarters hospital here.

Inaugurating the fridge, Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu lauded the initiative of the district police and said food that goes waste at home can be kept in the fridge and consumed by those who need it.

This is the second such initiative undertaken in the State after Bhubaneswar. Speaking on the occasion, Gajapati SP Sarah Sharma said the district police, apart from maintaining law and order, is also committed to serve the society.