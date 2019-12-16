Odisha government continues neglect on historic 'Batrish Singhasan' site

JEYPORE: Even as the 14th century Batrish Singhasan (32-step throne) is a protected heritage site of the State Archaeology wing under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act, it continues to face neglect by the Culture Department and the Koraput administration.

Located in Nandapur block, the place lies close to a small hilltop and has a throne that is connected with 32 steps. According to historians, it was used by King of Jeypore Vikramaditya for administrative purposes.

The King used to deliver judgments sitting on the throne at the site which is why it came to be known as Vikramaditya’s Batrish Singhasan.

Two years back, the historical site was renovated by Culture Department but today, it stands in a dilapidated condition in the absence of regular maintenance. The throne, that is housed inside a small temple, is damaged. Locals are worshipping an incarnation of Goddess Durga on the throne now.

There is no caretaker at the site and rooms for visitors that were developed by the department have turned into a safe haven for anti-socials. Landscaping of the area has also been damaged. Even as tourists continue to visit the site, there is no basic amenities for them, including drinking water and lavatory facilities.

“It is a significant site that is linked with rulers of Nandapur kingdom and requires special attention of the Government”, said Padmini Das, a historian of Koraput. She added that the State Government should develop the site to tap its tourism potential.