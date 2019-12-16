Home States Odisha

Odisha government continues neglect on historic 'Batrish Singhasan' site

There is no caretaker at the site and rooms for visitors that were developed  by the department have turned into a safe haven for anti-socials.

Published: 16th December 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Batrish Singhasan site

Batrish Singhasan site

JEYPORE: Even as the 14th century Batrish Singhasan (32-step throne) is a protected heritage site of the State Archaeology wing under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act, it continues to face neglect by the Culture Department and the Koraput administration.

Located in Nandapur block, the place lies close to a small hilltop and has a throne that is connected with 32 steps. According to historians, it was used by King of Jeypore Vikramaditya for administrative purposes.

The King used to deliver judgments sitting on the throne at the site which is why it came to be known as Vikramaditya’s Batrish Singhasan.

Two years back, the historical site was renovated by Culture Department but today, it stands in a dilapidated condition in the absence of regular maintenance. The throne, that is housed inside a small temple, is damaged. Locals are worshipping an incarnation of Goddess Durga on the throne now.

There is no caretaker at the site and rooms for visitors that were developed  by the department have turned into a safe haven for anti-socials. Landscaping of the area has also been damaged. Even as tourists continue to visit the site, there is no basic amenities for them, including drinking water and lavatory facilities.

“It is a significant site that is linked with rulers of Nandapur kingdom and requires special attention of the Government”, said Padmini Das, a historian of Koraput. She added that the State Government should develop the site to tap its tourism potential.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Batrish Singhasan Odisha heritage site Odisha site neglected Historical site
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp