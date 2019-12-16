Odisha government plans awareness drive on cyber crimes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With data breaches and cyber crimes increasing rapidly, the Odisha Government has decided to launch a week-long awareness campaign across the State. The campaign, in the initial phase, will be conducted in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on pilot basis and then extended to other areas.

As part of Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA), a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) initiative, capacity building of officials has already started. While an Information Security Centre (ISC) has been established at IIIT, Bhubaneswar, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a wing of Ministry of Home Affairs, has been roped in for the purpose.

Secretary of Electronics and Information Technology department Manoj Mishra said safety and security of data have emerged as big challenges due to data theft.

On Saturday, a master trainers’ training programme was conducted at IIIT where 30 police officers, 30 faculty members from colleges and schools, 17 Government officers, 10 technical staff, 25 research scholars and 40 IIIT students participated.

IIIT Director Prof Gopal Krishna Nayak said they are providing security audit services to the Government before hosting of any website besides research facilities and solutions for information security. Around 60 awareness workshops at schools, colleges, Government offices have been planned besides road shows and rallies.

"Apart from a poster campaign with messages in Odia at ATM counters and prominent places, street plays will be performed at Patha Utsav and shopping malls. TV shows will also be hosted," said IIIT Dean Prof Debasish Jena.

The awareness campaign will be conducted in collaboration with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an autonomous scientific society of MeitY, IIIT and Odisha Police from January 6

to 11.