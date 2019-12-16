Home States Odisha

Odisha government plans awareness drive on cyber crimes

Around 60 awareness workshops at schools, colleges, Government offices have been planned besides road shows and rallies.

Published: 16th December 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With data breaches and cyber crimes increasing rapidly, the Odisha Government has decided to launch a week-long awareness campaign across the State. The campaign, in the initial phase, will be conducted in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on pilot basis and then extended to other areas.

As part of Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA), a Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) initiative, capacity building of officials has already started. While an Information Security Centre (ISC) has been established at IIIT, Bhubaneswar, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a wing of Ministry of Home Affairs, has been roped in for the purpose.

Secretary of Electronics and Information Technology department Manoj Mishra said safety and security of data have emerged as big challenges due to data theft.

On Saturday, a master trainers’ training programme was conducted at IIIT where 30 police officers, 30 faculty members from colleges and schools, 17 Government officers, 10 technical staff, 25 research scholars and 40 IIIT students participated.

IIIT Director Prof Gopal Krishna Nayak said they are providing security audit services to the Government before hosting of any website besides research facilities and solutions for information security. Around 60 awareness workshops at schools, colleges, Government offices have been planned besides road shows and rallies.

"Apart from a poster campaign with messages in Odia at ATM counters and prominent places, street plays will be performed at Patha Utsav and shopping malls. TV shows will also be hosted," said IIIT Dean Prof Debasish Jena.

The awareness campaign will be conducted in collaboration with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an autonomous scientific society of MeitY, IIIT and Odisha Police from January 6
to 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyber crime Odisha cyner crime Data breaches
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp