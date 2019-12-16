Odisha government to set up clusters for teachers in Maoist hotbed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to set up clusters for teachers in Swabhiman Anchal, the cut-off area in Maoist hotbed of Malkangiri district in a bid to ensure that teaching is imparted on a regular basis. The foundation stone for first cluster will be laid on December 18.

Minister of State for School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Dash said an allocation of Rs 8 crore will be made for establishment of the proposed clusters for teachers. Similar clusters will also be established for teachers in other remote areas in phases.

The Minister said that clusters will benefit school students of seven gram panchayats. Accommodation for 15 teachers will be provided. The decision has been taken by the Government in view of the difficulties faced by the teachers while going to schools in the tribal-dominated region due to poor accessibility.