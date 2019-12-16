Home States Odisha

Odisha tribal rape and murder: Youth detained; BJP, Congress demand harsh sentence for culprits

Former MP and BJP leader Balabhadra Majhi demanded a judicial probe into the matter and said perpetrators of the crime should get capital punishment.

Published: 16th December 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 12:11 PM

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: A day after a minor tribal girl was found murdered after allegedly being gangraped in the district, police detained a youth for his alleged involvement in the incident with the BJP demanding the culprits to handed out the harshest punishment.

Nabarangpur SP Nitini Kushalkar, who is camping in the area of the incident, said a youth of Batakhudi village under Kotpad block in Koraput district was detained in connection with the case. While police investigation is underway, the locals have alleged that it may be  fallout of a love affair.

Meanwhile, taking a strong stand on the issue, former MP and BJP leader Balabhadra Majhi demanded a judicial probe into the matter and said perpetrators of the crime should get capital punishment. “Capital punishment for the accused persons would only give justice to the victim family,” he said.

Majhi said, such heinous crime occurred in the history of Nabarangpur district for the first time and the Government should take serious note by ordering a judicial probe into the matter. He also demanded a compensation of `15 lakh for the victim’s family.

Senior Congress leader of Nabarangpur Muna Tripathy also expressed concern over the crime in the tribal area and demanded capital punishment for the accused. The 16-year-old girl of Gumundoli village under Bamuni panchayat of Nabarangpur district was found dead 500 metre from her house on Saturday.

She had gone missing on Friday night when her parents and villagers were celebrating Diali festival. Some villagers found her body and informed police on Saturday morning. Her body bore multiple injury marks on her body.

