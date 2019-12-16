Home States Odisha

Odisha woman slits sister-in-law’s throat to avenge taunts

Earlier, the accused had alleged that a local youth entered the house taking advantage of the darkness due to power outage and slit the girl’s throat.

Published: 16th December 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 11:38 AM

BERHAMPUR: In a display of swift action, police solved the gruesome murder of a 17-year-old girl at Ganganagar village in Balugaon of Khurda district within 24 hours and arrested the victim’s sister-in-law for the crime on Sunday.

The arrested woman was identified as Kaberi Behera. The victim, a Plus Two student of Balugaon college, was sitting in her home on Saturday night when an unidentified miscreant slit her throat. Her sister-in-law Kaberi, who was present in the house, alleged that a local youth entered the house taking advantage of the darkness due to power outage and slit the girl’s throat.

The victim was rushed to Balugaon hospital in a critical condition and later, shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries. During interrogation, Kaberi told police that the attacker, a spurned lover, committed the crime.

However, sensing some foul play, police continued investigation and came to know that the victim and her sister-in-law were not pulling on well with one another. The girl’s brother had eloped with Kaberi around six months back and brought her home against the wishes of his family members.

Khurda SP Ajay Pratap Swain said the victim used to taunt Kaberi for marrying his brother and forcefully staying in the house. An aggrieved Kaberi nursed a grudge against the girl and was waiting for an opportunity to settle scores with her.

Last night, a quarrel broke out between the duo. Incidentally, power supply was disrupted at the same time and the sister-in-law, who was waiting for a chance to avenge her insults, slit the girl’s throat with a knife. Later, she planted the story of the jilter lover to mislead the investigation, Swain added. Police said that Kaberi will be produced in court and further investigation is on.

