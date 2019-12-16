Home States Odisha

Potential of pulses farming untapped

The district can become bulk producer of different kinds of pulses owing to its soil quality and availability of land

Published: 16th December 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

ROURKELA: WITH residual soil moisture suitable for pulses, the Agriculture Department has planned cultivation of different crops in 34,880 hectare (ha) of the total 93,684 ha of land in the rain-fed Sundargarh district in the Rabi crop season. However, the district continues to ignore its potential of becoming a bulk producer of pulses and curb import from other States.

In the Kharif season this year, against the target of 36,900 ha, the district had achieved 89.25 per cent (pc) growth of pulses over 32,935 ha. In the ongoing Rabi season, the district has programmed pulses over 8,100 ha of irrigated land and 25,700 ha of non-irrigated land. Pulses like Horse Gram, Biri, Mung, Gram, Fieldpea, Lentil and Cowpea will be grown over 15,950 ha, 1,880 ha, 11,500 ha, 2,200 ha, 1,200 ha, 150 ha and 2,000 ha respectively. In the Rabi season last year, the district had achieved pulses cultivation in 38,695 ha.

Agriculture experts said Sundargarh is a major agriculture district having a total 3.13 lakh ha farmland including about 1.63 lakh ha upland, 95,000 medium-land and 55,000 lowland. Three years back, Agriculture Department officials had started laying thrust on diversification of crops and educated the farmers not to just opt for paddy on high land in Kharif season amid erratic monsoon pattern. But, overall total pulses coverage areas have not been increased either in Kharif or Rabi seasons.
An agriculture officer said at least one lakh ha of agriculture land in Sundargarh is suitable for cultivation of pulses and oilseeds. Pulses can be grown on double the land size than present area but, lack of direct marketing link and processing units are major impediments for the district in becoming self-sufficient in pulses, he said.

In 2016, when the State faced steep price hike of pulses, the then Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Sanjay Dasburma while replying to a question of former Rourkela MLA Dilip Ray, had stated that Odisha annually procures about 3.35 lakh tonne of pulses from other States to meet its domestic consumption.

Ray had then reiterated demand for agriculture mapping at gram panchayat level and extension of all facilities to farmers to boost production of pulses having national demand. He said traders of neighbouring States procure raw pulses at cheaper cost from local farmers and sell those back in Odisha at higher prices. “Consumers continue to fall victims to price manipulation in the event of short in supply”, he said.

LACK OF MARKET
● At least one lakh ha of agriculture land in Sundargarh is suitable for cultivation of pulses and oilseeds
● Pulses can be grown on double the land size than present area but, lack of direct marketing link and processing units are major impediments for the district in becoming self-sufficient in pulses
● Traders of neighbouring States procure raw pulses at cheaper cost from local farmers and sell them back in Odisha at higher prices

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp