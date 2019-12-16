‘Rahagiri’ to generate awareness on plastic waste

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to generate awareness on solid and plastic waste management, an outreach programme, ‘Rahagiri,’ was started by Sambalpur Municipality Corporation (SMC) here on Sunday.

As many as 1,500 people participated in the programme, held near Mahanadi Ghat on Mahatma Gandhi Marg. Apart from several social organisations and officials of district administration, the initiative saw enthusiastic response from students of schools and colleges, apart from the general public.

The message on plastic waste management and importance of sanitation were conveyed through drama and street play, ‘rangoli,’ painting and poster making events. Several other events like dance and song as well as yoga, kabaddi, judo and bodybuilding were a part of the programme.

SMC Enforcement Officer Subhankar Mohanty said, “We have found a better way to communicate with people. Though the first edition was organised in a hurry, more such programmes will be organised in the future after elaborate arrangement.”