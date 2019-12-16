Home States Odisha

Two held for torching Odisha MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan's car

Police refused to divulge the reason behind the act and said it is under investigation.

Published: 16th December 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose only (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Police on Sunday arrested two persons on charges of torching local MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan’s car on December 7. The arrested duo is Swadhin Thamba and Jatin Kumar Mohanty of Talcher town. Police said a manhunt has been launched to nab two other persons involved in the incident.

Bikrampur IIC D Nayak said investigation revealed that four persons were involved in setting the MLA’s car on fire. “While Thamba and Mohanty were arrested, the other two accused are on the run. Efforts are on nab them soon," he said.

Police, however, refused to divulge the reason behind the act and said it is under investigation. The IIC further said police will not seek remand of the arrested duo from court. On December 7 night, miscreants had set ablaze Pradhan’s car which was parked at his camp office at Nandira.

An ambulance was also damaged in the incident. The miscreants had locked the MLA inside his room while committing the crime.

Following the incident, Angul SP Jagmohan Meena had formed a special police team headed by Talcher SDPO S Kataria to nab the miscreants. Earlier in August, two cars of Pradhan were torched at his MLA Colony residence in Bbubaneswar in a similar manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Braja Kishore Pradhan
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp