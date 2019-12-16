Two held for torching Odisha MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan's car

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Police on Sunday arrested two persons on charges of torching local MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan’s car on December 7. The arrested duo is Swadhin Thamba and Jatin Kumar Mohanty of Talcher town. Police said a manhunt has been launched to nab two other persons involved in the incident.

Bikrampur IIC D Nayak said investigation revealed that four persons were involved in setting the MLA’s car on fire. “While Thamba and Mohanty were arrested, the other two accused are on the run. Efforts are on nab them soon," he said.

Police, however, refused to divulge the reason behind the act and said it is under investigation. The IIC further said police will not seek remand of the arrested duo from court. On December 7 night, miscreants had set ablaze Pradhan’s car which was parked at his camp office at Nandira.

An ambulance was also damaged in the incident. The miscreants had locked the MLA inside his room while committing the crime.

Following the incident, Angul SP Jagmohan Meena had formed a special police team headed by Talcher SDPO S Kataria to nab the miscreants. Earlier in August, two cars of Pradhan were torched at his MLA Colony residence in Bbubaneswar in a similar manner.