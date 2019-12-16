Home States Odisha

Vehicle service charges in Odisha RTOs to go online

The Commerce and Transport department has decided to introduce online single receipt system from Tuesday.

Published: 16th December 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

website, online service

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People will not have to stand in long queues to pay service charges for learners licence, driving licence, vehicle fitness and registration certificates at regional transport offices (RTOs) any more.

The Commerce and Transport department has decided to introduce online single receipt system from Tuesday. The decision was taken in the wake of demand from public to do away with manual procedures to avoid rush and save time.

The applicants need not have to visit RTOs as they can pay the charges online. The system will be implemented to ensure that applicants pay their requisite charges at ease and get things done in a hassle-free manner.

As per a notification of the State Transport Authority (STA), the single receipt system will be applicable for payments of fees for learners licence, driving licence, vehicle registration, permit, fitness and other charges. "Prescribed Government fees and charges of service providers can be deposited online in a single click. Applicants need not stand in queue in RTO counters to pay the service provider charges," said an STA official.   

Earlier, though the applicants were paying the Government fees online, they had to stand in queues and wait for hours at the RTO counters to pay service charges of Smart Chip Limited. A week prior to the implementation of new traffic rules on December 1, police had to intervene to control the rush at RTO offices in Bhubaneswar as people were made to wait for more than six hours to pay the service charges.  

Transport officials said the new system will benefit all vehicle owners. Commerce and Transport Secretary G Srinivas said that the government is also planning to put a system in place so that traffic rule violators can pay challans online or at any bank counters.

“We will have a meeting with the local authorities of banks shortly. They will be urged to receive challan amount at their counters so that the people who are issued challans will not have to visit RTO offices or police to pay the fine,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha RTO Odisha Transport department RTO service charges
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp