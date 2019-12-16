Vehicle service charges in Odisha RTOs to go online

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People will not have to stand in long queues to pay service charges for learners licence, driving licence, vehicle fitness and registration certificates at regional transport offices (RTOs) any more.

The Commerce and Transport department has decided to introduce online single receipt system from Tuesday. The decision was taken in the wake of demand from public to do away with manual procedures to avoid rush and save time.

The applicants need not have to visit RTOs as they can pay the charges online. The system will be implemented to ensure that applicants pay their requisite charges at ease and get things done in a hassle-free manner.

As per a notification of the State Transport Authority (STA), the single receipt system will be applicable for payments of fees for learners licence, driving licence, vehicle registration, permit, fitness and other charges. "Prescribed Government fees and charges of service providers can be deposited online in a single click. Applicants need not stand in queue in RTO counters to pay the service provider charges," said an STA official.

Earlier, though the applicants were paying the Government fees online, they had to stand in queues and wait for hours at the RTO counters to pay service charges of Smart Chip Limited. A week prior to the implementation of new traffic rules on December 1, police had to intervene to control the rush at RTO offices in Bhubaneswar as people were made to wait for more than six hours to pay the service charges.

Transport officials said the new system will benefit all vehicle owners. Commerce and Transport Secretary G Srinivas said that the government is also planning to put a system in place so that traffic rule violators can pay challans online or at any bank counters.

“We will have a meeting with the local authorities of banks shortly. They will be urged to receive challan amount at their counters so that the people who are issued challans will not have to visit RTO offices or police to pay the fine,” he added.