3 booked for assaulting woman in Odisha's Jajpur village

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: An FIR has been filed against three persons of Mangarajpur village within Dharmasala police limits for allegedly thrashing a woman after she objected to one of them clicking pictures of her daughter on his mobile phone.

All the accused have fled from the village to evade arrest. As per a complaint filed by the girl’s mother Satyabhama, one Akash Malik clicked the pictures of her 18-year-old daughter on his mobile phone while she was cleaning utensils in the courtyard of her house on Sunday afternoon.

“My daughter noticed the flashlight of Akash’s mobile phone camera and asked him why he shot her pictures without permission. When she asked him to show the pictures, Akash misbehaved with her,” Satyabhama alleged.

When the victim raised an alarm, Satyabhama came out of the house and confronted the accused. She then forced the accused to show the photo gallery of his mobile and asked him to delete the pictures of her daughter.

This enraged Akash who called his brother Asish and father Binod to the spot. All of them beat Satyabhama with a wooden plank as a result of which her hand was fractured. She was initially taken to Dharmasala Community Health Centre and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated. There were no male members at Satyabhama’s house when the incident occurred.

Dharmasala IIC Saroj Kumar Sahoo said the accused are absconding and steps are being taken to arrest them.