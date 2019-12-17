Actors, minister’s kin in Hirakud dam controversy

SAMBALPUR: The daughter of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das has sparked a controversy after a video of her along with three Odia film actresses frolicking in the highly restricted zone of Hirakud Dam went viral on social media on Monday.

The video shot in the prohibited area shows the Minister’s daughter Dipali Das and actresses Elina Samantray, Prakruti Mishra and Lovina Nayak having fun. The video was posted on the Instagram handle of one of the actresses and subsequently went viral on social media.

With the video coming to public view, questions were raised on how they were allowed to enter the restricted zone by the dam authorities or they trespassed without taking any permission. Taking photograph and shooting video is strictly prohibited in the restricted area of the dam.

Following the incident, Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh has ordered a probe by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Burla.

The security of the Hirakud Dam is looked after by the Odisha State Industrial Security Force (OISF). In-charge of the dam security has also been asked to look into the matter, ascertain the details, circumstances and veracity of the viral video. After obtaining the detailed report from the dam security authorities, action as per law will be taken against the persons responsible for the lapses.

SDPO, Burla, Sishu Ranjan Mohapatra said they have already started investigation into the matter. They will inquire into all possible angles of the incident. Since the OISF has been looking after the security of the dam since April 4, 2018, the permission for vehicles and individuals to pass through the main dam is issued by the OISF, he said.

Despite repeated attempts, Commandant of the OISF, Siba Charan Naik, did not respond.

However, the Health Minister said he was not aware of the incident. “Neither I have any knowledge about the incident nor have I seen the video. Kindly ask those who had done this video. My daughter is an adult. Law will take its own course and action will be taken against those found guilty,” Das said.