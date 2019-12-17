Home States Odisha

Anti-CAA stir jacks up onion prices

Onion laden trucks could not reach the State for two days as they had to halt at several places.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Agitation over amendment of the Citizenship Act in some States coupled with untimely rains in Maharashtra has hit the consumers in Odisha with prices of onion shooting up to `120 a kg in the retail markets.

The price of onion, which had recently skyrocketed to `150 a-kg in the State, had come down to `100 last week with the arrival of new crops from Nashik in Maharashtra and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. The essential commodity is now selling at `120 or more in the retail markets.

General secretary of Federation of All Odisha Traders Association (FAOTA) Sudhakar Panda attributed the rise in onion price to disruption of goods transport due to the ongoing protest against Citizens (Amendment) Act (CAA) in many States, including Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

“Untimely rain in Maharashtra has delayed harvest of new onion crops. Onion is a highly perishable commodity. The crop harvesting will resume after weather improves and it will take a couple of days for the situation to normalise,” said secretary of Kuberpuri Merchant Association Shakti Shankar Mishra.
Mishra said there was no supply of onion to the city for two days but on Monday around 240 tonnes had arrived. The price rise is due rising demand and supply gap besides the rising cost at the source markets in Maharashtra where it has increased by `100 to `115 per quintal to touch `10,000 to `11,500 per quintal due to untimely rains.

He, however, assured that price will cool down as more and more new harvest reaches the market.
“Procurement of onion and vegetable from different States has been affected following protests and the prevailing situation,” Panda said, adding that transporters are reluctant to carry vegetables due to road blockades and agitations.

Onion laden trucks could not reach the State for two days as they had to halt at several places. The situation in neighbouring West Bengal is still volatile and this may affect supply of potato too. Apart from onion, Odisha is dependent on other States to meet its vegetable, egg, chicken and other essential commodities like pulses, sugar and edible oils.

