Home States Odisha

Choudwar Circle Jail security sets off alarm

54 CCTV cameras and the sole jammer lying defunct; staff shortage adds to security concerns in the jail

Published: 17th December 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Security at Choudwar Circle Jail, one of the biggest jails in the State, has become an issue of grave concern with CCTV cameras and the sole jammer lying defunct since long. Shortage of staff and weak infrastructure have added to the woes.

As many as 54 CCTV cameras were installed on the jail premises in 2008. None of the cameras are functional now. The condition of the single jammer which was installed in the same year, is similar. The cameras were damaged during Cyclone Fani but are yet to be repaired or replaced,  sources said.
Moreover, though there is a requirement of at least four mobile jammers inside the jail to prevent use of mobile phones by prisoners, there is only one jammer of 2G spectrum which has gone obsolete. “In the age of 4G smart phones, the 2G jammer is absolutely useless. There is a need for upgradation,” said a jail official adding that at least four 4G jammers are required.

The overcrowded jail houses some dreaded gangsters and criminals of the State. But, despite its need for heightened security, only 106 warders are in position against the sanctioned strength of 728. Such a sparse guard force is deployed to keep a watch on as many as 1034 prisoners.  On Monday, only 66 staff were present to oversee the security.

“There are four watch towers in each corner of the jail. But they do not function due to staff crunch,” sources added.It is often alleged that due to security lapses, dreaded criminals continue to operate freely from their jail cells. “With defunct CCTV cameras and jammer, circulation of mobile phones and SIM cards become easy for jail inmates. We have taken note of such instances,” said Choudwar Jail Superintendent Raj Kishore Sahu.

Earlier this month, an undertrial prisoner committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on the jail premises as there were no guards nor any CCTV supervision. On December 9, selfie of a murder accused clicked inside the jail went viral on social media.

Last year, two videos of jail inmates had also gone viral exposing their easy access to smartphones and drugs. These incidents have thrown light on major loopholes in the security set-up of the Circle Jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp