Choudwar Circle Jail security sets off alarm

CUTTACK: Security at Choudwar Circle Jail, one of the biggest jails in the State, has become an issue of grave concern with CCTV cameras and the sole jammer lying defunct since long. Shortage of staff and weak infrastructure have added to the woes.

As many as 54 CCTV cameras were installed on the jail premises in 2008. None of the cameras are functional now. The condition of the single jammer which was installed in the same year, is similar. The cameras were damaged during Cyclone Fani but are yet to be repaired or replaced, sources said.

Moreover, though there is a requirement of at least four mobile jammers inside the jail to prevent use of mobile phones by prisoners, there is only one jammer of 2G spectrum which has gone obsolete. “In the age of 4G smart phones, the 2G jammer is absolutely useless. There is a need for upgradation,” said a jail official adding that at least four 4G jammers are required.

The overcrowded jail houses some dreaded gangsters and criminals of the State. But, despite its need for heightened security, only 106 warders are in position against the sanctioned strength of 728. Such a sparse guard force is deployed to keep a watch on as many as 1034 prisoners. On Monday, only 66 staff were present to oversee the security.

“There are four watch towers in each corner of the jail. But they do not function due to staff crunch,” sources added.It is often alleged that due to security lapses, dreaded criminals continue to operate freely from their jail cells. “With defunct CCTV cameras and jammer, circulation of mobile phones and SIM cards become easy for jail inmates. We have taken note of such instances,” said Choudwar Jail Superintendent Raj Kishore Sahu.

Earlier this month, an undertrial prisoner committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on the jail premises as there were no guards nor any CCTV supervision. On December 9, selfie of a murder accused clicked inside the jail went viral on social media.

Last year, two videos of jail inmates had also gone viral exposing their easy access to smartphones and drugs. These incidents have thrown light on major loopholes in the security set-up of the Circle Jail.