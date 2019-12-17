Dissension hits BJP party polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Organisational election to three district committees of the State BJP was held up due to dissension in the party. Election to Bhubaneswar, Balangir and Sonepur organisational districts could not be conducted due to differences between local Members of Parliament and incumbent presidents of the district units.

Bhubaneswar district unit was not eligible for electing a new president as mandal (block) committees could not be formed. The district has 12 mandals.“Election for mandal presidents of Bhubaneswar district was not possible due to serious differences between local MP Aparajita Sarangi and president Harekrushna Khuntia,” sources in the party said.

Similar is the situation in Balangir and Sonepur districts where district leaders were at daggers drawn with Balangir MP Sangeeta Singhdeo.The committee constituted for holding election of BJP presidents was to meet for the second time on Monday at the party’s state headquarters here to finalise a name for the post out of the candidates chosen by mandal presidents of 17 organisational districts.

The committee headed by State BJP president Basanta Panda and four general secretaries of the party went into a huddle for electing district presidents and the meeting continued till late evening.

National BJP general secretary in-charge of Odisha, Arun Singh who was here for two days to monitor the election process, left for New Delhi leaving it for the State committee to complete the process latest by Tuesday. The names of newly-elected presidents of 33 out of 36 organisational districts is likely to be announced on Wednesday.