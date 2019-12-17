Home States Odisha

Farmers hit streets over procurement hassles

Allege irregularities in sale target, tokens, lifting of paddy

Published: 17th December 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: TENSION ran high in Korukonda on Monday with a large number of farmers hitting the streets to protest irregularities in paddy procurement and lack of tokens in the local mandi or paddy procurement centre.Farmers under Korukonda large area multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPS) jurisdiction blocked the Malkangiri-Balimela road by parking paddy-laden tractors for hours. Raising slogans against discrepancies in paddy procurement, the farmers under the aegis of Zilla Krushak Mahasangha demanded intervention of the district administration and State Government.

They claimed that 886 farmers under Korukonda LAMPS have not got tokens to sell their paddy and paddy stocks are not being lifted by millers on time. As a result, they are forced to stay in the mandis to guard their stocks.  Although civil supply officers are aware of the situation, they are silent.
The State Government is currently procuring 19 quintal per acre in irrigated and 12 quintal from non-irrigated land. Farmers alleged that although they have paid water cess, their irrigated lands are mentioned as non-irrigated in the official records as a result of which, less paddy is being procured from them.

Farmers who have registered their names under the paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS) for selling their surplus paddy to government agencies under the price support system are unable to dispose of their stock due to such lapse. Similarly, non-irrigated lands are mentioned as irrigated. This apart, millers are not providing gunny bags to farmers for stocking paddy or reimbursing the amount that they are spending towards purchasing the bags. “They are also deducting at least 5 kg paddy against weight of a gunny bag that is used to pack one quintal of paddy”, said Dhanurjaya Hantal, a farmer.

Blaming the administration for the irregularities, the mahasangha president Ghenu Muduli said the irregularities are a result of nexus between millers and officials with vested interest. He said LAMPS authorities are only procuring 40 quintal paddy from 10 acre land besides, crop grown on land provided to them under Forest Rights Act is not being procured.

Vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road due to the blockade. Malkangiri IIC and Korukonda block officials assured the agitating farmers to look into their demands within eight days following which the blockade was lifted. Sub-Collector and in-charge District Civil Supply Officer Rameswar Pradhan admitted delay in lifting paddy and said steps are on to streamline the process.

Token roadblock again
Sambalpur: Farmers of Sambalpur are unable to sell paddy despite assurance by the State Government to procure the produce from market yards in the district without tokens.  On Monday, they gheraoed the Civil Supplies Office here, alleging that they could not sell paddy in the market yard at Bareipali as centralised tokens could not be generated. In the morning when they reached the market yard to sell paddy, their tokens could not be found in the database of the Food and Civil Supplies Department. Secretary of Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan, Byomokesh Thakur said both the district administration and State Government had assured that procurement will not be hampered due to token system. After being denied tokens, farmers have to either take paddy back which is an additional expense for them or keep the stock in the open at the market yard. They further alleged that a majority of farmers who sold their paddy are yet to get payment. Farmers threatened to intensify  stir if the issues are not addressed by Wednesday. Civil Supply Officer, Ranjan Seth said tokens of only those farmers have been deleted from the database who were given time up to December 15 for selling paddy. “The rest can still sell their crops. Also, we have started making arrangements for issuing tokens against those that have been deleted from the database”, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp