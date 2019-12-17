Home States Odisha

Fog likely in parts of  North Odisha

Two flights each from Kolkata and New Delhi and one flight from Bengaluru were diverted to Kolkata.

A blanket of fog had enveloped Delhi on Saturday morning with minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Met office on Monday said shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at isolated places in North Odisha, Khurda, Puri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Sonepur and Koraput districts in the next 24 hours.

“The temperature may dip by 2 degrees Celsius within the next three days under the influence of northerly winds,” said HR Biswas, Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre. On Monday, five flights enroute to BPIA were diverted to Kolkata due to less visibility.

Two flights each from Kolkata and New Delhi and one flight from Bengaluru were diverted to Kolkata. In another development, AirAsia cancelled its flight between Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru on Monday evening due to operational reasons.

