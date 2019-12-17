Home States Odisha

GST relief for Odisha

The Odisha Government had written to the Centre for early release of dues as further delay would affect implementation of development projects.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The announcement of release of GST compensation of `35,298 crore by the Centre to the states has come as a good news for Odisha which is grappling with shortage of funds for implementation of a large number of welfare schemes announced by the Government though the revenue has shown 9 per cent growth during the first eight months of this financial year.

The compensation was pending since August, 2019 drawing protest from non-BJP ruled states. The compensation should have been released every two months. The Odisha Government has estimated its GST compensation dues at `1,194 crore. Official sources said the State has so far received `1,545 crore in two instalments. While the first instalment of `623 crore was released on July 30, the second instalment of `922 crore was paid on September 2, 2019.

The Odisha Government had written to the Centre for early release of dues as further delay would affect implementation of development projects. However, it is yet to be clear whether the entire due was paid or only a part of the compensation amount released. As against an estimation of `9,330.94 crore, the GST collection of the State till September-end was `6,591 crore. The shortfall of `1,194 crore will have to be compensated by the Centre.

When GST was rolled out on July 1, 2017, states were promised through legislation to be compensated for the loss of revenue. The compensation amount was fixed at 14 per cent on top of revenue in the base year of 2016-17.

The release of compensation has come days before the 38th meeting GST Council meeting scheduled on December 18 when some Opposition-ruled states such as Punjab, West Bengal and Kerala were planning to the raise the issue. The issue was also raised by the MPs from the Opposition ruled states during the winter session of the Parliament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp