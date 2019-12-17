GST relief for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The announcement of release of GST compensation of `35,298 crore by the Centre to the states has come as a good news for Odisha which is grappling with shortage of funds for implementation of a large number of welfare schemes announced by the Government though the revenue has shown 9 per cent growth during the first eight months of this financial year.

The compensation was pending since August, 2019 drawing protest from non-BJP ruled states. The compensation should have been released every two months. The Odisha Government has estimated its GST compensation dues at `1,194 crore. Official sources said the State has so far received `1,545 crore in two instalments. While the first instalment of `623 crore was released on July 30, the second instalment of `922 crore was paid on September 2, 2019.

The Odisha Government had written to the Centre for early release of dues as further delay would affect implementation of development projects. However, it is yet to be clear whether the entire due was paid or only a part of the compensation amount released. As against an estimation of `9,330.94 crore, the GST collection of the State till September-end was `6,591 crore. The shortfall of `1,194 crore will have to be compensated by the Centre.

When GST was rolled out on July 1, 2017, states were promised through legislation to be compensated for the loss of revenue. The compensation amount was fixed at 14 per cent on top of revenue in the base year of 2016-17.

The release of compensation has come days before the 38th meeting GST Council meeting scheduled on December 18 when some Opposition-ruled states such as Punjab, West Bengal and Kerala were planning to the raise the issue. The issue was also raised by the MPs from the Opposition ruled states during the winter session of the Parliament.