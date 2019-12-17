Home States Odisha

HC summons State ASI chief

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court has asked the Superintending Archaeologist of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Bhubaneswar Circle, Arun Malik to be present in Court on Tuesday and explain the conservation measures planned for Sun Temple at Konark.

The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra issued the order following hearing on the PIL filed by Cuttack-based lawyer Dilip Mohapatra seeking its intervention for proper protection of the 13th century monument.

Mohapatra had filed an interim petition in November last year alleging that situation at the temple was alarming and required urgent repair and renovation. He had filed a fresh petition on Monday for an interim direction to call for the reports of different expert committee meetings from 1987 to 2019.

The ASI superintending archaeologist had also filed an affidavit in reply to the report submitted by Amicus Curiae NK Mohanty on November 18. After perusal of the affidavit, the bench found it to be highly technical and asked Malik to be present in person on Tuesday and assist the Court in understanding the conservation measures stated therein.

In the affidavit Malik had stated that it had been decided “to perform laser scanning, photogrammetric survey, 3D modelling and other documentations of Sun Temple, Konark (2019-20) regarding which tender has already been floated on November 22, 2019”.

Replying to suggestions by the Amicus Curiae for determination of subsidence related to foundation of Jagamohan of the temple, Malik submitted “the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee has already submitted a report which shows that the soil is compact all around and there are no sign of subsidence.”

Replying to Amicus Curiae’ suggestion for entry inside Jagamohan through a hole for visual inspection, Malik said the CBRI had not recommended such intervention. He further said work is in progress to make the temple structure watertight by systematically sealing the joints and cracks.

The science branch of ASI, Bhubaneswar is taking the scientific conservation measures to prevent the monument from further deterioration due to salinity and other activities. At present, the scientific conservation work of east and south-east walls of Jagamohan is in progress and is expected to be completed in the current fiscal, Malik stated in the affidavit.

